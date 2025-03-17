A long-serving member of the lifeboat service is to hang up his lifejacket and retire from his current role after 40 years helping to save lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) coxswain Robbie Maiden was signed up by his parents for his 17th birthday.

Since a young boy, Robbie, 57, went to the Ferry Road lifeboat station with his dad, Robbie senior, who was also coxswain, and remembers listening to the crew members’ stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also met the Queen when she came to town in 1977 to unveil a lifeboat.

Robbie Maiden steers the lifeboat as coxswain. Picture: Tom Collins.

Robbie not only followed in his dad’s footsteps by volunteering but also by becoming coxswain at the the lifeboat station in 1998.

In his 40 years, Robbie has helped save several years and had to be rescued himself during one particularly dramatic call out.

In 1993, was part of a crew on The Scout lifeboat that responded to the rescue of a large tanker that had ran aground at Redcar in severe gale force winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event which is commemorated at the Ferry Road lifeboat station every year.

Robbie Maiden pictured meeting Queen Elizabeth II at the naming of the Scout lifeboat in 1977.

Robbie said: “Sadly despite our very best efforts some jobs have bad outcomes but the ones where you know you've rescued someone and actually saved a life or even lives, leaves you with an incredible feeling of pride and also knowing your fellow crewmembers feel the same way is an amazing feeling.

“After all it's what we constantly train for and to put our training into action at them moments is very special."

More news: New Hartlepool lifeboat successfully completes maiden rescue

Robbie plans to spend more time with his family including his growing number of grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Maiden pictured meeting the Queen back in 1977.

He also has a yacht to get away from it all in warmer climes with partner Sue.

But he will still be involved with the lifeboats as he takes on the role of deputy launch authority (DLA) at the station.

“Its in my blood,” said Robbie. “I cant just walk away from it all after all these years.

"Its really encouraging to see the young crewmembers 'learning the ropes' just as I did all them years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Steve Pounder said: “Robbie has helped me tremendously throughout my RNLI career both as a crewmember and my current role.

"He is a great friend and I'm delighted he is staying with us a DLA.”