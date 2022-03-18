Its volunteers have donated more than 100 chocolate eggs to an Easter Sunday event that will see over a thousand motorcyclists deliver the eggs to hospital children's wards around the region.

Organiser Tony Hudspith, who is a deputy launch authority at the Ferry Road lifeboat station, said: "This is a fantastic donation from the volunteer crew members that will hopefully put a smile on the faces of children in hospital over the Easter holidays.

"We will have over a thousand bikers taking part in the event which will visit local hospital children's wards around the region to deliver the eggs. For more details please visit our Facebook page 'Durham Easter Egg Run 2022’.”

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew member Chandler Wilson handing over some of the chocolate eggs to Tony Hudspith./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Chris Hornsey added: "We hope the event is a great success and we are delighted to help Tony and his team."

