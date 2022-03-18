Hartlepool RNLI donates 100 Easter chocolate eggs for poorly children in the region

Hartlepool’s RNLI branch is helping put a smile on the faces of children in hospital this Easter.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:43 am

Its volunteers have donated more than 100 chocolate eggs to an Easter Sunday event that will see over a thousand motorcyclists deliver the eggs to hospital children's wards around the region.

Organiser Tony Hudspith, who is a deputy launch authority at the Ferry Road lifeboat station, said: "This is a fantastic donation from the volunteer crew members that will hopefully put a smile on the faces of children in hospital over the Easter holidays.

"We will have over a thousand bikers taking part in the event which will visit local hospital children's wards around the region to deliver the eggs. For more details please visit our Facebook page 'Durham Easter Egg Run 2022’.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew member Chandler Wilson handing over some of the chocolate eggs to Tony Hudspith./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Chris Hornsey added: "We hope the event is a great success and we are delighted to help Tony and his team."

Read More

Read More
Residents urged to attend public meeting after complaints over unpleasant smells...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

HartlepoolRNLIFacebook