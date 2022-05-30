Hartlepool RNLI raises more than £900 in a day at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Over £919.00 were raised for the charity that saves lives at sea during a fundraising day at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Saturday (May 28).

The event saw RNLI mascot 'Stormy Stan' make a guest appearance, with crew members joining in as well.

Branch chairperson Beryl Sherry said: "We had a fantastic day along with our mascot 'Stormy Stan' and some of the volunteer crew members and once again our supporters and members of the public were very generous with their donations and I must say thank you to the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre management team for their help.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool RNLI fundraisers and volunteer crewmembers pictured at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Hartlepool RNLI operates an “all weather” lifeboat Betty Huntbatch and smaller inshore lifeboat Solihull from its base in Ferry Road.

They are manned by crew who are all volunteers and are on call 24/7 all year round.

It is independent of the Coastguard and government.