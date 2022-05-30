Hartlepool RNLI raises more than £900 in a day at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch raised vital funds during the team’s first collection since the pandemic.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 30th May 2022, 12:02 pm

Over £919.00 were raised for the charity that saves lives at sea during a fundraising day at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Saturday (May 28).

The event saw RNLI mascot 'Stormy Stan' make a guest appearance, with crew members joining in as well.

Branch chairperson Beryl Sherry said: "We had a fantastic day along with our mascot 'Stormy Stan' and some of the volunteer crew members and once again our supporters and members of the public were very generous with their donations and I must say thank you to the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre management team for their help.”

Hartlepool RNLI fundraisers and volunteer crewmembers pictured at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Hartlepool RNLI operates an “all weather” lifeboat Betty Huntbatch and smaller inshore lifeboat Solihull from its base in Ferry Road.

They are manned by crew who are all volunteers and are on call 24/7 all year round.

It is independent of the Coastguard and government.

Five year old Willow Jenkins pictured with Stormy Stan at the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre fundraiser./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins