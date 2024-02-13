Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat is the first modern all-weather lifeboat that is propelled by water jets instead of traditional propellers.

It will replace the station’s current all-weather Trent class lifeboat which has proudly served the Hartlepool RNLI for over 19 years.

The funding of the Shannon class all-weather lifeboat is thanks to a generous gift left to the Charities Aid Foundation by John Sharp, who died in 2019.

The arrival of a Skegness Shannon class lifeboat, Joel and April Grunnill 13-17, to the station.

Looking into his family history, John discovered that one of his ancestors, also called John Sharp, commissioned one of Lionel Lukin’s patented “unimmergible” boats in 1786, helping a local community on the North East coast.

Hartlepool RNLI chairman, Malcolm Cook, said: “Our current Trent class all-weather lifeboat – Betty Huntbatch – has done an amazing job over the years and has served our station proudly since 2004.

“Naturally, we’ll really miss Betty, but we’re also excited that we’ll be receiving a Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, whose advanced technology means we’ll be able to reach people a lot more quickly and further offshore.

“Our volunteer crew is incredibly grateful to the Sharp family.

"They can’t wait to start their new chapter of lifesaving with the Shannon and they are looking forward to embracing the training ahead of her arrival.”

The new lifeboat is currently under construction at the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat centre in Poole.