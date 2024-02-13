News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool RNLI volunteer takes the helm of inshore lifeboat

A Hartlepool RNLI volunteer has recently qualified to be a helm for one of the inshore lifeboats at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:40 GMT
Colm Simpson, 30, recently qualified as a helm for the inshore lifeboat Solihull at the Ferry Road lifeboat station in Hartlepool.

The former English Martyrs pupil attended the RNLI College, in Poole, as part of a five day helm training course and was also assessed over a period of time at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.

He has since become just one of six volunteer helms.

New Hartlepool RNLI inshore helm Colm Simpson.New Hartlepool RNLI inshore helm Colm Simpson.
He said: “I'm very proud to become one of the helms at the station.

"The training has been quite intense with a lot to learn.”

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hornsey, said: “Colm has worked hard to become a helm and we all hope he enjoys this important role and playing his part in saving lives at sea along with the other volunteers.”

