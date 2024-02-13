Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colm Simpson, 30, recently qualified as a helm for the inshore lifeboat Solihull at the Ferry Road lifeboat station in Hartlepool.

The former English Martyrs pupil attended the RNLI College, in Poole, as part of a five day helm training course and was also assessed over a period of time at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.

He has since become just one of six volunteer helms.

New Hartlepool RNLI inshore helm Colm Simpson.

He said: “I'm very proud to become one of the helms at the station.

"The training has been quite intense with a lot to learn.”