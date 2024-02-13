Hartlepool RNLI volunteer takes the helm of inshore lifeboat
Colm Simpson, 30, recently qualified as a helm for the inshore lifeboat Solihull at the Ferry Road lifeboat station in Hartlepool.
The former English Martyrs pupil attended the RNLI College, in Poole, as part of a five day helm training course and was also assessed over a period of time at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.
He has since become just one of six volunteer helms.
He said: “I'm very proud to become one of the helms at the station.
"The training has been quite intense with a lot to learn.”
Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hornsey, said: “Colm has worked hard to become a helm and we all hope he enjoys this important role and playing his part in saving lives at sea along with the other volunteers.”