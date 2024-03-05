Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool RNLI's Coxswain Robbie Maiden, chairman Malcolm Cook and crew member Colm Simpson joined colleagues from RNLI lifesaving communities around the UK and Ireland at Monday’s service.

During the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury praised RNLI staff as “models for everyone” who “risk their lives for those who are not known to them”.

Speaking after the event, Mr Cook said: “It has been an amazing day.

Left to right at the Westminster Abbey event: Colm Simpson, Robbie Maiden and Malcolm Cook of Hartrlepool RNLI. Picture: Tom Collins

"Surrounded by volunteers at such an amazing setting was incredible but I'm immensely proud of our volunteer crew and fundraisers at the station playing their part in saving lives at sea at such a special time for the charity.”

The charity’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 144,000 lives since its official formation in 1824.

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat station was founded even prior to that in 1803 and in that time its crews have launched the lifeboats 2,419 times and saved 612 lives.

Three RNLI lifeboats were brought to the abbey and put on display for the service, while a number of volunteers attended in their uniforms.

Hartlepool's All Weather lifeboat in action. Photo: Tom Collins

The Duke of Kent, president of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, also attended and signed the charity’s 200th pledge scroll.

The last two centuries have seen vast developments in the lifeboats and kit used by the charity’s lifesavers, from the early oar-powered vessels to today’s technology-packed boats, and scope of its lifesaving reach.

Today, it operates 238 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland, and has seasonal lifeguards on over 240 lifeguarded beaches around the UK.

RNLI volunteer crew members at the service in Westminster Abbey to celebrate the charity's 200th anniversary. (Photo: PA)

It designs and builds its own lifeboats and runs domestic and international water safety programmes.

But its dependence on volunteers and vital funding contributions from the public remain the same.

RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie said: "For a charity to have survived 200 years based on the time and commitment of volunteers, and the sheer generosity of the public donating to fund it, is truly remarkable.