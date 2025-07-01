Hartlepool RNLI volunteers receive commendations for rescue of severely injured fisherman
Hartlepool RNLI went to the aid of injured fishing boat skipper Darren Greenwood after he was crushed by a wave while working 15 miles offshore last March.
He suffered multiple serious injuries, including a crushed leg, dislocated shoulder, broken ribs, damaged teeth, fractured collar bone, and two collapsed lungs.
Crew members have now received RNLI Lifesaving Operations Director Commendations.
Robbie Maiden, Jordan Craddy, Craig Pinder, Garry Waugh, Jake Oates, Kayleigh Turner, Colm Simpson, Glen Pearson and Tom Collins were presented with framed certificates during a presentation at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.
They were paged at 8.57am on March 22, last year to help Darren, 58, of Hartlepool.
He recalled: “We were about 15 miles off Hartlepool and the sea conditions were poor as we began hauling the catch up when a wave caught the boat which caused the net to swing out then back again which is when it hit me and crushed me against the steelwork.
"I've been a fisherman for 40 years and have never had an accident like this before.”
Hartlepool’s all-weather lifeboat Betty Huntbatch launched and reached the boat in 20 minutes where crew members Craig and Jordan went aboard, as well as a Coastguard helicopter paramedic who was winched down.
Darren, who is still receiving medical care, added: "I'm very grateful to them and all the volunteers who helped at the time as well as the Coastguard paramedic.”
Robbie, who was coxswain of the lifeboat at the time, said: 'It's really nice to receive something like this but there is a lot of hard work and commitment from all the other crew and officials at the station who play their part in incidents on these occasions.
"It's also good to know that Darren is on the mend and back at sea.”
Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Steve Pounder added: “I am very proud of our volunteer crew for their commitment, selflessness and bravery especially on a job like this one was incredible.
"The excellent training the RNLI provide certainly paid off on a really horrible day that tested the coxswain and all the crew.
"It was a pleasure to present the commendations to all those involved.”
