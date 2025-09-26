Hartlepool RNLI volunteers receive long service awards

Three Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were recognised for their long services with a special award at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.

Alex Harper, a lifeboat administration officer, Mark Barker, a mechanic, and treasurer Malcolm Wallis were each presented with a 20 years long service award by coxswain Matt Adams.

Mark, 59, said: “The years have absolutely flown by and I have enjoyed every minute.

"Twenty years ago, I remember meeting one of the crew during a personal water craft event at Hartlepool Marina and he suggested I call in to the Ferry Road lifeboat station for a look around and I was immediately hooked.”

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer Mark Barker is presented with his 20 years long service award by lifeboat operations manager Steve Pounder. Photo credit Tom Collins .

He added: “It's the camaraderie and team work with the other crewmembers that helps you get through some of the tough moments that we sometimes face.”

Matt said: “They certainly play an important part in the day to day running of the station to help us be on call 24/7, 365 days a year.”