Hartlepool RNLI volunteers receive long service awards
Alex Harper, a lifeboat administration officer, Mark Barker, a mechanic, and treasurer Malcolm Wallis were each presented with a 20 years long service award by coxswain Matt Adams.
Mark, 59, said: “The years have absolutely flown by and I have enjoyed every minute.
"Twenty years ago, I remember meeting one of the crew during a personal water craft event at Hartlepool Marina and he suggested I call in to the Ferry Road lifeboat station for a look around and I was immediately hooked.”
He added: “It's the camaraderie and team work with the other crewmembers that helps you get through some of the tough moments that we sometimes face.”
Matt said: “They certainly play an important part in the day to day running of the station to help us be on call 24/7, 365 days a year.”