Hartlepool RNLI volunteers receive long service awards

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:25 BST
Three Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were recognised for their long services with a special award at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.

Alex Harper, a lifeboat administration officer, Mark Barker, a mechanic, and treasurer Malcolm Wallis were each presented with a 20 years long service award by coxswain Matt Adams.

Mark, 59, said: “The years have absolutely flown by and I have enjoyed every minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Twenty years ago, I remember meeting one of the crew during a personal water craft event at Hartlepool Marina and he suggested I call in to the Ferry Road lifeboat station for a look around and I was immediately hooked.”

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer Mark Barker is presented with his 20 years long service award by lifeboat operations manager Steve Pounder. Photo credit Tom Collins .placeholder image
Hartlepool RNLI volunteer Mark Barker is presented with his 20 years long service award by lifeboat operations manager Steve Pounder. Photo credit Tom Collins .

He added: “It's the camaraderie and team work with the other crewmembers that helps you get through some of the tough moments that we sometimes face.”

Matt said: “They certainly play an important part in the day to day running of the station to help us be on call 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Related topics:HartlepoolRNLI
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice