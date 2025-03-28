Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A lifeboat station’s new coxswain has spoken about the honour of taking over the position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Adams was voted into the role by his Hartlepool crew mates after volunteering at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) for 23 years.

He succeeds Robbie Maiden following his recent retirement.

Matt, a former Manor Academy pupil, said: “It was an honour to be voted as coxswain by the crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool’s RNLI has appointed Matt Adams as its new coxswain at its Ferry Road lifeboat station after the retirement of Robbie Maiden.

"It is one of the most proudest moments of my 23 years with the RNLI and I am looking forward to taking on the role and working with my fellow volunteers to help the people of Hartlepool and beyond who need our assistance at sea.”

Matt, who is head of commercial at construction company the Kaefer Group, continued: “Special thanks goes to Robbie Maiden for the support and guidance that he has provided me with.

“Following on from someone who has given so much to the RNLI over the last 40 years with 27 of those as the coxswain is an honour.

"A special thank you to my wife Lisa who just like all the other lifeboat crew members’ partners has been especially supportive in recent months as we have spent so much time at sea training on our new Shannon class lifeboat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook said: “Matt has been with us for a number of years now and I am delighted that he is our new coxswain for our new lifeboat John Sharp.

"On behalf of myself and the management team and crew, we wish him all the best and we know he will do a good job carrying out his duties for the RNLI.”