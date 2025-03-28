Hartlepool RNLI appoints Matt Adams as new coxswain
Matt Adams was voted into the role by his Hartlepool crew mates after volunteering at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) for 23 years.
He succeeds Robbie Maiden following his recent retirement.
Matt, a former Manor Academy pupil, said: “It was an honour to be voted as coxswain by the crew.
"It is one of the most proudest moments of my 23 years with the RNLI and I am looking forward to taking on the role and working with my fellow volunteers to help the people of Hartlepool and beyond who need our assistance at sea.”
Matt, who is head of commercial at construction company the Kaefer Group, continued: “Special thanks goes to Robbie Maiden for the support and guidance that he has provided me with.
“Following on from someone who has given so much to the RNLI over the last 40 years with 27 of those as the coxswain is an honour.
"A special thank you to my wife Lisa who just like all the other lifeboat crew members’ partners has been especially supportive in recent months as we have spent so much time at sea training on our new Shannon class lifeboat.”
Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook said: “Matt has been with us for a number of years now and I am delighted that he is our new coxswain for our new lifeboat John Sharp.
"On behalf of myself and the management team and crew, we wish him all the best and we know he will do a good job carrying out his duties for the RNLI.”
