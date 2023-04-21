News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
46 minutes ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
2 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
3 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
4 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
5 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Hartlepool Rotary celebrates 100 years of helping the community

The Hartlepool branch of an international community organisation is celebrating 100 years of service.

By Mark Payne
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:50 BST

Rotary Hartlepool held its first meeting in the Grand Hotel on January 23, 1923, and has gone on to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for local and worldwide causes.

Today, the club is still going strong with members dedicated to serving the community through a number of fundraising activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Celebrations planned to mark their centenary this year include a gala charity dinner, tree planting and a charity art sale, along with the naming of a road Rotary Way to mark the club’s service to the town.

Hartlepool Rotary Club President Jane Tilley and members at their monthly meeting as they celebrate their 100th Birthday. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool Rotary Club President Jane Tilley and members at their monthly meeting as they celebrate their 100th Birthday. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool Rotary Club President Jane Tilley and members at their monthly meeting as they celebrate their 100th Birthday. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

Current club President Jane Tilly, whose forebears were prominent Rotarians, said: “We have members whose professions range from a surgeon to a scaffolder and a solicitor to a midwife.

"It doesn’t matter what job we do we are a group of volunteers, part of Rotary International, who are dedicated to make life a little better for our community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our motto is Service Above Self.”

Projects over the past 100 years have included the presentation of £40 in 1923 to Cameron Hospital and Hartlepools Hospital – £2,800 in today’s money.

Raising money for Hartlepool Poppy Appeal at Asda supermarket.Raising money for Hartlepool Poppy Appeal at Asda supermarket.
Raising money for Hartlepool Poppy Appeal at Asda supermarket.

During its early years, the club also helped local Scouts and donated books to hospitals and offered transport to visit the sick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More recently members have taken part in charity bike rides, supported Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign, and also Hartlepool’s annual Poppy Appeal, raising £15,000 for it last year.

Rotary Hartlepool’s Big Community Draw has benefited local teams and other charities while food banks and baby banks have been supported through grants.

Read More
Deadline to apply to hold Coronation street parties in Hartlepool
Rotary Hartlepool members taking part in a charity bike ride on the continent.Rotary Hartlepool members taking part in a charity bike ride on the continent.
Rotary Hartlepool members taking part in a charity bike ride on the continent.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club’s current membership is around 20, including one honorary member, and new members are welcome.

Member Alan Lakey said: “We are looking for new members who wish to help us grow the club, are keen to give back to the community and expand their professional, leadership and networking skills.

“There are really no age restrictions or qualifications required, just energy and a sense of humour.”

Rotary Hartlepool meet at West Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Catcote Road, on Mondays at 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith was a recent guest speaker.

Related topics:HartlepoolScouts