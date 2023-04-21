Planning on throwing a street party for King Charles's Coronation in Hartlepool? Here's what you need to do
Communities in Hartlepool are encouraged to throw street parties to celebrate the King’s Coronation.
Hartlepool Borough Council says patriotic residents are welcome to host parties right across the bank holiday weekend of Saturday, May 6, to Monday, May 8.
However, people are urged to apply to the council as soon as possible before the deadline of Friday, April 28, to ensure there is enough time to process applications.
Initially, the council requires an application form, which can be downloaded from its website, to be completed and returned to [email protected] so the booking can be put in place.
The council stated: “There will likely be a requirement for traffic management to be put in place (cones / signs etc) in order to warn motorists who may need to make use of that particular road.
"In these cases the Council can supply the necessary cones and signs which will be delivered prior to the holiday weekend. There will a £50 charge for this service. An online payment link will be issued in due course."
The council says it cannot give approval for street closures where people have objected.
Any buntings and decorations must be removed once the party has ended and revellers are urged to think of non-participating residents when playing music. Music should not be played after 11pm.
The event organiser is also responsible for ensuring that roads and footpaths are cleared of furniture and waste once the event has finished.
For an application form and more information visit the Hartlepool Borough Council website and search for https://www.hartlepool.gov.uk/info/20016/transport_streets_and_parking/1185/organise_a_street_party_for_the_kings_coronation/1
