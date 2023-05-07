Hartlepool Rotary Club puts on art show to raise money for local charities
Over 80 exhibits will be on display at the event which aims to raise money for charities across the town.
Hartlepool Rotary Club is hosting the event on Thursday, May 11, from 6:30pm at Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Street.
Over 80 exhibits will be on show, including five works from artist and doctor, Samir Abukhalil.
Alan Pearson, treasurer of the club, said: “There is a collective mix, most of which are low budget donations from local people.”
In the past, the club has raised money for food banks, youth organisations and youth camps.
Mr Pearson said: “The opening night is going to be when most people will turn up and there will of course be refreshments available.”
The event will also be held on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, from 10am until 5pm.
Adult tickets can be bought on the door for £5, with entry free for those under the age of 16.