Fundraising efforts of the town’s schools and colleges is co-ordinated by Hartlepool Rotary club and contributes to the town’s Royal British Legion overall total. The total collected from schools and colleges in 2022 was £10,364.65, surpassing the previous year’s total.

Once again, Throston Primary School raised the most at £960 and retained a trophy presented by Hartlepool President Jane Tilly.

A delighted Jane said: “This is a remarkable achievement from a very friendly school, which regularly tops the league in the Poppy Appeal.”

Hartlepool Rotary President Jane Tilly presents the trophy to Throston Primary School pupils Harry Fletcher (left), head noy Lucas Murphy and head girl Lilly Ward.

Special mention was made of 11-year-old Harry Fletcher, who for the last three years has sold his own handmade poppies, raising over £200 in 2022.

Throston Primary headteacher Mark Atkinson said: “We are delighted as a school to once again raise a huge sum for the Royal British Legion.

"I am proud that all our children and families support this very important charity to show that we care.

"This year we were privileged to be joined by veterans on armistice day, and see the Hartlepool standard.

"Many of our children in addition to raising money via buying poppy merchandise also went the extra mile by attending special ceremonies, selling bespoke poppies and packing bags to raise funds.

Year 5 youngsters also visited the town’s Heugh Battery Museum to learn about people’s sacrifices due to war.

St Peter’s Elwick Church of England Primary School raised the most money per pupil for the Poppy Appeal with an average of £2.42 each.

