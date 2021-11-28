Hartlepool Rotary Club raise £14,000 for town poppy appeal with fantastic fundraising effort

Members and supporters of the charitable organisation renewed their support of the annual appeal this year after being unable to last year because of the pandemic.

But they raised a fantastic amount this year including setting up stall inside the entrance to Hartlepool’s busy Asda supermarket where they said they witnessed the usual generosity of shoppers.

Rotarians also distributed poppies to local schools and colleges and subsequently collected and counted all the proceeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Rotary President Carol Menabawey together with fellow Rotarians and some young helpers in Asda.

President Carol Menabawey said: “Rotary Hartlepool are proud of their record in supporting this most worthy of causes.

"The figure produced from our efforts, this year, is in the order of £14,000,which will benefit the British Legion in their fine work with the Armed Forces.”

Hartlepool Poppy Appeal coordinator Sian Cameron praised the Rotary club’s support together with all their other helpers.

The total raised by the town this year is still being counted.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.