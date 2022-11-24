Hartlepool Round Table announce details for Santa Tour 2022 - see where he is going to be
Santa Claus will be getting children excited for Christmas when he and his elves travel through the streets of Hartlepool on his sleigh.
The popular Santa Tour is returning again this year run by Hartlepool Round Table.
It gives youngsters the chance to see Santa on their doorstep and hand over their letters to him.
Last year, it is estimated that over 8,000 children saw him, and 1,700 letters were collected.
Most Popular
The round table has confirmed that this year’s Santa Tour will take place on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4.
James Black, charities and media officer, said: “We’re really excited. We can’t wait until Santa will be back touring the streets in his sleigh.”
On each day’s route, Santa and his helpers will stop off at a number of places.
Organisers have made some changes to this year’s tour based on feedback from families’ last year to ensure there is less waiting time and the risk of overrunning.
Details of each day’s 10-minute stop offs are as follows.
Saturday, December 3
2.45pm – Arrive at Seaton Cricket Club, Elizabeth Way.
Santa will stay for a maximum of 15 minutes and leave at 3pm prompt.
Stop 1 – Mowbray Road shops.
Stop 2 – Brierton Lane Shops.
Stop 3 – St Matthews Hall, Elwick Road.
Stop 4 – Belle Vue Centre, Kendal Road.
Final stop – The Greensides Pub, Stockton Road, where Santa will stay until all children have been spoken to and for pictures.
Sunday, December 4
2.45pm - Arrive at One77, York Road.
Santa will talk to children here for a maximum of 15 minutes and will leave at 3pm sharp.
Stop 1 – Brougham Enterprise Centre, Brougham Terrace.
Stop 2 – Hartlepool Supporters Club, Sandringham Road.
Stop 3 – The Golden Lion, Dunston Road.
Stop 4 – Merlin Way bus stop.
Stop 5 – Gillen Arms, Clavering Road.
Stop 6 – Davison Drive shops.
Final stop – The Borough Hall, Headland, where Santa remain until all children have been spoken to.
Letters to Santa must include a name and address for the child to receive a reply.
For a road by road breakdown of each day’s tour see www.santatour.co.uk where a live Santa Tracker will also run.