See Santa Claus spread Christmas cheer at Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Crowds turned out at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in Hartlepool this morning, Sunday, November 20, to mark the start of the festive season.

The special event saw Santa and his elves ride through the centre on his sleigh before opening his grotto ahead of Christmas.

Twins Summer and Lola Thompson (6) with Santa and his elves at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Hundreds of shoppers joined in with Christmas carols and waved to Santa as he made his way around the shopping centre.

Organised by the Hartlepool Round Table, the Christmas cheer started at 10am with music and entertainment followed by Santa’s parade at 11am.

Durham Brass Band, the town’s Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts and Miss Toni's Academy also performed along side local girl band Pink Lemonade.

Santa officially opened his Grotto – which is being run as an enterprise by Catcote Academy with all profits going to them – after parading around the shopping centre with his elves and pupils from Clavering Primary School.

Singers from Miss Toni's Academy entertaining the crowd as they wait for Santa to arrive at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

The academy provides secondary and post-16 education for students with special needs and offers every opportunity to maximise their potential and grow in confidence.

Children then patiently waited their turn to see Father Christmas before receiving a gift at the popular event.

Santa Claus will be in his grotto from until 4pm today, (Saturday, November 20). It will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, between 10am and 2pm from November 22 to December 15.

A group of dancers from VA Performing Arts waiting to perform during the arrival of Santa at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Admission is £4 per child which also includes a gift.