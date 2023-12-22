This year’s Boxing Day Dip is shaping up to see one of its biggest with hundreds of festive fundraisers set to take the plunge.

Around 500 dippers are expected to join in the annual fun tradition at Seaton Carew held by Hartlepool Round Table.

And organisers are encouraging anyone sitting on the fence about taking part to simply throw themselves into it.

The dip which takes place every Boxing Day morning is one of the most well supported of its kind in the country with hundreds of good sports throwing themselves into the surf in the name of fun and charity.

Dippers taking part in last year's Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

This year’s event on Monday, December 26, again takes place from the Marine Hotel on The Front.

Nicholas Auty, Hartlepool Round Table’s events and projects manager, said: “It is probably our second biggest fundraiser of the year behind the beer festival.

"I think we’re expecting around 500 this year. It’s looking really well and probably one of our biggest yet.”

Members of Hartlepool Round Table which has organised the dip for a number of years. Picture by FRANK REID

The Marine Hotel will be open from 10am serving breakfast buns and hot drinks for dippers and spectators.

People who have not yet registered can also do so on the day.

At 11.30am prompt dippers will make their way onto the beach led by Hartlepool Round Table representatives.

Nicholas added: “The atmosphere is incredible. Just take the dive and join on in.

"We’ve also got spectator areas where people can come along and laugh at other people doing it in fancy dress.

"Bring yourself, the kids or your mates.”

It costs £5 to do the dip which covers the cost of insurance and contributes to the fundraising work of Hartlepool Round Table.

And dippers can raise money for their own cause of choice if they wish.

Nicholas said of the money the round table receive: “It will go towards good causes from supporting other charities in the town.

"We’ve just done some support work with the West View Project, and we’ve done things with DS43 defibrillators charity.

"We can also support people such as a single mam whose washing machine has broken down and can’t afford a new one, or a single dad who needs to buy his daughter new shoes.

"We are there for individuals and charities.”