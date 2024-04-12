Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charitable organisation has announced its new chairman for the 2024-2025 fundraising year as past chairman Peter Davies time at the helm draws to a close.

The round table paid tribute to Peter and his team’s work in providing substantial financial support and invaluable assistance to various causes throughout Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Round Table publicity officer Nick Auty said: “Peter, in his role as chairman, navigated the challenges of the past year with poise and determination, overseeing numerous successful initiatives and projects aimed at uplifting our local community.

Hartlepool Round Table members, left to right, Jamie Powis, Dan Carling, incoming chairman James Black, Dan Davies-Luke, Nick Auty, and outgoing chairman and secretaryPeter Davies.

"From fundraising events to volunteer efforts, Hartlepool Round Table's contributions have left a lasting impression on the lives of many once again.”

New chairman James Black, who has served in a number of roles over several years, aims to propel the organisation to new heights with his “passion for service and vision for the future”.

"Alongside James, a dedicated team has been assembled, each member bringing unique skills and perspectives to the table,” added Nick.

Hartlepool Round Table holds the annual Boxing Day dip at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool Round Table organises a popular beer festival every October at the Borough Hall, on the Headland, and Seaton Carew Boxing Day Dip.

For the last several years it has also run the annual Santa Tour where Father Christmas travels around the town to meet children and exchange letters.

It says it is open to exploring new ideas and initiatives, inviting input from the community on potential new charity events.

The round table is also running a recruitment drive and is appealing for more men aged between 18 and 40 looking to serve the community while having fun to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People like newcomer Dan Carling, whose enthusiasm and fresh perspective will help to breathe new life in to the organisation.

Over the next year, it is also set to revamp its monthly business meeting on the first Friday of the month at One77, in York Road.