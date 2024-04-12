Hartlepool Round Table launches recruitment drive as it unveils new team to propel it to new heights

Hartlepool Round Table is looking forward to another year of making a difference after leaving a “lasting impression” on many lives over the last 12 months.
By Mark Payne
Published 12th Apr 2024, 10:47 BST
The charitable organisation has announced its new chairman for the 2024-2025 fundraising year as past chairman Peter Davies time at the helm draws to a close.

The round table paid tribute to Peter and his team’s work in providing substantial financial support and invaluable assistance to various causes throughout Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Round Table publicity officer Nick Auty said: “Peter, in his role as chairman, navigated the challenges of the past year with poise and determination, overseeing numerous successful initiatives and projects aimed at uplifting our local community.

Hartlepool Round Table members, left to right, Jamie Powis, Dan Carling, incoming chairman James Black, Dan Davies-Luke, Nick Auty, and outgoing chairman and secretaryPeter Davies.Hartlepool Round Table members, left to right, Jamie Powis, Dan Carling, incoming chairman James Black, Dan Davies-Luke, Nick Auty, and outgoing chairman and secretaryPeter Davies.
Hartlepool Round Table members, left to right, Jamie Powis, Dan Carling, incoming chairman James Black, Dan Davies-Luke, Nick Auty, and outgoing chairman and secretaryPeter Davies.

"From fundraising events to volunteer efforts, Hartlepool Round Table's contributions have left a lasting impression on the lives of many once again.”

New chairman James Black, who has served in a number of roles over several years, aims to propel the organisation to new heights with his “passion for service and vision for the future”.

"Alongside James, a dedicated team has been assembled, each member bringing unique skills and perspectives to the table,” added Nick.

Hartlepool Round Table holds the annual Boxing Day dip at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool Round Table holds the annual Boxing Day dip at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool Round Table holds the annual Boxing Day dip at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool Round Table organises a popular beer festival every October at the Borough Hall, on the Headland, and Seaton Carew Boxing Day Dip.

For the last several years it has also run the annual Santa Tour where Father Christmas travels around the town to meet children and exchange letters.

It says it is open to exploring new ideas and initiatives, inviting input from the community on potential new charity events.

The round table is also running a recruitment drive and is appealing for more men aged between 18 and 40 looking to serve the community while having fun to get in touch.

People like newcomer Dan Carling, whose enthusiasm and fresh perspective will help to breathe new life in to the organisation.

Over the next year, it is also set to revamp its monthly business meeting on the first Friday of the month at One77, in York Road.

Anyone interested in joining the Hartlepool Round Table, or learning more can get in touch through its website at www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk/ or via its Facebook and Instagram pages.

