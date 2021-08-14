Hartlepool Rugby Club's Mini and Junior Rugby Chairman Stewart Hind (right) with Steven Horsley, Head of Military at Simpson Millar.

Simpson Millar are the new official partner and shirt sponsors for the 2021-22 season with their logo featuring on the front of their new men’s and women’s playing shirts.

The law firm, which has offices around the UK, say they are also committed to supporting the club’s off field charity and community initiatives to help bring about positive social change in the area.

Andrew Bell, President of Hartlepool Rugby Club, said: “We are delighted to complete this new partnership with Simpson Millar.

Simpson Millar will be the men's and women's shirt sponsors for the 2021/22 season.

"The last 18 months have been a challenging time for everybody, not least grassroots sports clubs like us.

"Partnerships like this have taken on an even greater significance so we are grateful to the firm for their support and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with them.

“It will provide strong commercial foundations and support our aspirations on and off the field.

"Like Hartlepool Rugby Club, Simpson Millar are committed to making a difference to the communities in which they operate."

Simpson Millar have been providing legal help and support for more than 170 years and have offices in Billingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Catterick, Lancaster, Leeds, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Their branding will also appear prominently around Mayfield Park and online.

Steven Horsley, Head of military at Simpson Millar, added: “I’m very proud that Simpson Millar are supporting Hartlepool Rugby Club and their aspirations on and off the field.

"After a challenging 18 months, it’s hugely important to help support all the teams in the Club and also the work they do in the wider community.

"Throughout my whole career, I’ve worked to support the people within Hartlepool and help them achieve positive outcomes at important moments in their lives.

"Now for the first time, people of Hartlepool will get access to a wide range of legal services from a national law firm on their doorstep.

“We’re looking forward to building a strong relationship with the club and we wish all the teams the best for the upcoming season.”

