Get Shirty, which is a new design competition, has narrowed 120 entries to just four in a bid to create a new women’s kit for Hartlepool Rovers Ladies, so they no longer have to wear men’s strips.

The design competition was launched by Eden Arts and is backed by Arts Council England and Hartlepool Borough Council.

Former Exeter Saracens winger Garnet Mackinder, who was one of the judges, said: “It was a very difficult choice. I really enjoyed the process especially the under 16 entries.”

Members of Hartlepool Rovers Ladies Rugby team with the shortlisted strip designs. From left: Alysia Draper, Emma Jeffreys-Lamb, Danielle Jeffreys-Coulton and Adele Hewitson.

Garnet, who is now head of equality and diversity at Sport England, added: “We spent hours looking at the entries and choosing the top four. We went for a mix of fun and Hartlepool’s local heritage.”

Hartlepool ladies rugby team players helped Danielle select the finalists including Alysia Draper, Emma Jeffreys-Lamb and Adele Hewitson.

Danielle, said: “Most kits are designed for men - the colours, the cut - so having a fitted kit that will compliment a lady is very rare to come by.

"Shirts that have been specifically designed for women will be a massive plus.

"A kit with a unique design that’s linked to Hartlepool is something we will be very proud of.”

Alysia said: “The current strips are stereotypically rugby, like it’s a bloke’s sport. This is what we are trying to break down and I think this will help a lot.”

Emma added: “I feel that this will make us more confident on the pitch as if you have tops that fit and look nice we will feel ready to play.”

Eden Arts creative producer Abi Barton said: “Aside from the incredible designs, it has generated very deep-rooted conversations about the challenges of female sport.

"What was evident when we visited the remarkable women at the club was their dedication to rugby and the strength they bring to each other as a supportive family of players striving to improve every aspect of the game for themselves and future generations.”

Voting is open until May 18 and the kit will be made in time for the start of the season in September.

