Get Shirty is a new contest backed by England Rugby and Arts Council England which is open to everyone from artists, designers, fashion creatives and anyone with a unique perspective.

Competition bosses are looking for new exciting and iconic designs for Hartlepool Rovers Ladies who currently have to wear the men’s kit.

A shortlist will chosen by a panel of judges including former Exeter Chiefs player Garnet Mackinder and Hartlepool Ladies Rugby Team captain Danielle Jeffreys-Coulton.

Hartlepool Rovers Football Club. Picture by FRANK REID

Danielle has been playing rugby for 15 years and as well as sitting on the committee coaches Rovers’ Uner 12 and U14 girls teams.

Adrian Lochhead, director of key competition partner Eden Arts, said: "I am really looking forward to being surprised by what people come up with and showcasing innovation, passion and creativity that will do the rugby team and the area proud.”

The competition is supported by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of its adult and community-based services committee, said: “As a key supporter of the project we are really pleased to welcome the launch of this new opportunity which celebrates women in sport in Hartlepool."

The competition is open now and closes on March 31. The final four shortlisted designs will be put to a public vote from April 18 to May 15.

It has a prize fund of £1,000 for the successful design plus £1,000 towards an official female sports group of the winner’s choice.