Hartlepool Rugby Club lodges application for 'modern and fully equipped' kitchen
Proposals have been submitted to the local authority’s planning department to carry out the work at Mayfield Park, home of Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Easington Road to improve kitchen facilities.
The application from the club, commonly referred to as the Old Boys, outlines how the development would include a single-storey flat-roofed rear extension to the existing clubhouse, along with a serving hatch.
A planning statement notes the principal aim of the work is “to provide a new, modern, and fully equipped kitchen facility to serve the growing needs of the club and its members.”
It adds it would be a “modest but functionally significant development that contributes directly to the operational capacity and community offer of the site.”
The extension would occupy an underused section of hardstanding directly beneath the recently approved spectator balcony.
