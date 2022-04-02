Hartlepool runner who almost died in devastating car crash vows to keep on running for beloved wives

Phil Holbrook, 61, suffered 30 broken bones, including a shattered pelvis, 20 broken ribs, breaks to his pelvis, and spine in the accident just before Christmas in 2012.

His wife Sally Holbrook tragically died in the A689 accident.

Despite suffering irreparable nerve damage and having to learn to walk again, Phil launched Team Sally Holbrook in 2014 when he and supporters started taking part in the Great North Run and other sponsored events for Alice House Hospice, a charity which was close to Sally’s heart.

Phil Holbrook with his Great North run medal commemorating its 40th year. Picture by FRANK REID.

Phil suffered further heartache last autumn when his second wife, Gillian, who was a volunteer and fundraiser for the hospice, tragically died after four years together.

Her loss prompted him to change the name of the charity which to date has raised over £50,000 for Alice House to Team Holbrook.

Phil, from the Fens, is currently doing a virtual running challenge by completing the equivalent 2,280 miles – the length of America’s Route 66.

It sees him log his progress on an app.

Phil Holbrook with paintings done by his late wife Gillian. Picture by FRANK REID.

Phil, who is retired, said: "I aim to reach a place in Arizona called Holbrook and am intending to get there virtually on Sally’s anniversary on December 23.

"I’m hoping to finish it on May 5 next year which is Gillian’s birthday.”

Among the other events Phil has lined up in the coming months are:

Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers’ five-mile marina run on April 10; Windermere Marathon in the Lake District in May; Team Holbrook’s bi-annual Sally Holbrook memorial run on the Headland in June; Enter a team in the Great North Run in September.

Gillian Holbrook.

Phil is also hoping to hold an exhibition of artwork by Gillian in the town on a date to be fixed.

He added: “It costs over £5,000 a day to run the hospice.

"It’s a very worthwhile charity and we do our little bit to try to improve the lot of the people who work and live there.

"The reason I changed the name of the charity to Team Holbrook was to recognise both Sally and Gillian.

Phil's first wife Sally who tragically died in a car crash just before Christmas in 2012.

"It’s very important to me.”

Donations to Team Holbrook can be made by visiting its JustGiving page at bit.ly/38nQfpt

