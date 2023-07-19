This is the first ungraded inspection Fens Primary School, in Mowbray Road, has received since it was judged to be a “good” school during a full inspection in 2018.

The latest report states: “Pupils are proud of their school. They enjoy learning and playing with their friends. Pupils and staff have positive relationships.

"Pupils describe the school as ‘a family where everybody is respected’.”

Fens Primary School, Mowbray Road, Hartlepool.

Pupils were also reported as behaving well and “responding positively to the rewards and praise they receive for their hard work, achievement and positive behaviour choices.”

As a result, “pupils develop as active, caring citizens, well prepared for their next steps in education.”

Leaders at this school also place an emphasis on the importance of reading across all years.

Ofsted said: “Reading is at the heart of the curriculum. Staff have created a culture where reading for pleasure is valued. This begins in the early years with daily stories, songs and rhymes.

"Pupils show a love of reading. They talk enthusiastically about stories that they have listened to and authors that they know.”

Leaders have also designed a “broad, ambitious curriculum for all pupils,” including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

It adds: “Leaders have considered how each subject builds from the early years to Year 6. This helps pupils to make links across their learning.”

The school has also been given a couple of areas to improve.

The report states: “In some foundation subjects, pupils’ essential learning is not made clear in the curriculum. This means that, at times, some pupils do not learn and remember as well as they could.”

It continues: “Sometimes, teachers are unsure of what pupils have previously learned and remembered.”

Leaders have been told they need to “continue to refine their assessment approaches to ensure that they link clearly with the essential skills and knowledge which they want pupils to remember and recall over time.”

Ofsted adds that these changes need to be manageable for staff.