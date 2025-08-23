Two school friends have been inundated with jobs after setting up their own gardening business earlier this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool friends Olly Coutts, 12, and Joshua Durham, 11, decided to set up their own gardening business to earn some extra pocket money during the school holidays.

The pair, who live on the same street and go to English Martyrs Catholic School, do a range of gardening work across the town including lawnmowing, patio scraping and weeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua’s mum, Trudi Willingale, said: “The six week holidays can be expensive for us parents. I would love to say yes to everything but we just can't.

Olly Coutts (left) and Joshua Durham have set up their own gardening business to earn some pocket money during the school holidays.

“Joshua had a lawnmower and Ollie had the strimmer. They would push it round the estate and go door to door asking if anyone would like their grass cutting.

"They were overwhelmed with how many jobs they took on. By the end of day one, they had earned 60 pounds each. So we decided to put it on Facebook and see if we could get them anymore.

"Lots of people then started messaging.”

Joshua’s dad, David Durham, said: “They are doing the jobs through the school holidays, earning a little so they have a bit of money to spend.

The pair, who live in the same Hartlepool housing estate, do a range of gardening work including lawnmowing, patio scraping and weeding.

"They are doing a good little job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “They do garden cutting mainly but they have been doing a lot of patio scraping too, as in weeding out the stones.

"It’s really hard work for kids too but they get through it.”

A number of people have already taken to Facebook to thank Olly and Joshua for their work, with one resident “over the moon” with the work the pair had done in her garden.

Trudi said: “The boys love it. It also gives them the respect to know that money is earned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's hardwork for them both, but they are loving the independence of having their own money and being able to treat themselves.”

Olly and Joshua have already used the money to buy themselves some new gardening tools.

Anyone interested in having garden work done can contact David or Trudi on Facebook. Prices vary depending on the amount of time and work required.