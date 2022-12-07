Maggie, aged 11, has been busy making all kinds of decorations and gifts over the last four weeks and selling them at craft fairs.

So far, she has made over £1,000 for a variety of local charities including Hartlepool Poppy Appeal and Alice House Hospice.

It began during the October school holidays when her auntie Julie showed her how to make felt poppies.

Maggie Wharton with a selection of her crafts. Picture by FRANK REID

Maggie said: "When I made them I sold lots and I ended up raising £200 for the Royal British Legion.”

She proudly presented the money to Sian Cameron, Hartlepool’s Poppy Appeal organiser and British Legion branch chairman.

Maggie then got creative with craft products provided by her nana Lynne Taylor who has helped Maggie to sell her wares at craft fairs.

She has become an expert at turning out Christmas ornaments, tree decorations, lip balm, and bath bombs.

Maggie's handmade Christmas decorations have proved popular at craft fairs. Picture by FRANK REID

Lynne, of West Park, who admits to not being tech-savvy, said: “I bought loads of bits and bobs for Christmas decorations and Maggie started making them and I said ‘they are really good, why don’t we sell them for charity’.”

They made another £200 at their first fair for Alice House Hospice, which Maggie’s school St Peter’s Elwick Church of England Primary School supports.

Lynne said: "The sky was the limit then. She has just crafted and crafted for four weeks solid.”

Together, they have attended Christmas fairs at Elwick Village Hall, Summerhill, Hartlepool College of Further Education and Owton Lodge.

Maggie’s mum Lucy Wharton, of Foggy Furze, said: “Maggie is very artistic. It’s something she and her nana have both really enjoyed doing together.

"I’m really proud of them.”

Maggie has also been helped by her little brothers Tommy, nine, and Bobby, seven.

She said her favourite thing to make has been her dog balls, a decorated plastic bauble filled with dog treats, with the proceeds going to local animal shelter Stray Aid.

She said she enjoyed doing something crafty as opposed to being on electronic devices.