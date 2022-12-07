Hartlepool youngsters brave the weather to raise over £1,300 for town baby bank

The Holy Trinity Church School pupils set off from Brewer’s Fayre, in Maritime Avenue, and walked all the way to Seaton Social Club, in Station Lane, where a small celebration took place.

Dressed in festive Christmas clothing and joined by their siblings and parents, the group reached their final destination in high spirits, despite the bad weather.

Their efforts have been rewarded as the children managed to raise £1,370 – surpassing their initial goal of £1,000.

The youngsters braved the cold for a good cause.

Mum and organiser Jennifer Shepherd, 36, said more than 60 people in total took part in the walk.

“It went really well. The kids were so excited. The headteacher and teaching assistant from their school came along as well,” she said.

Jennifer was spurred into action after seeing a post from the baby bank in October saying more than 160 families had been through their doors in just a week.

The mum-of-two approached other parents in her son’s year at Holy Trinity Church School and over £600 was raised in just 24 hours.

The walk was a followed by a celebration at the Seaton Social Club.

After the success of the charity walk, Jennifer has said she would consider organising another one in the future.

"The kids, despite the weather, absolutely loved it. Everyone came together. It was a really nice thing to do,” the brand manager added.

To find out more about the baby bank, which provides clothes, toys and equipment for babies and children of families experiencing challenging circumstances, go to www.hartlepoolbabybank.co.uk

The youngsters donned fancy festive dress for the occasion.

