Hartlepool has been allocated an extra £660,000 to help fix potholes across the town.

The Government is giving Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs an additional £661,317 to tackle the issue.

It is on top of £1,532,000 to repair Hartlepool’s roads bringing the total to over £2 million.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash said: “For too long, drivers and cyclists in Hartlepool have been forced to put up with dangerous potholes and crumbling roads.

"This extra funding is a game-changer. Labour is delivering real investment to fix our roads and improve everyday journeys for people across our town."

Meanwhile, local authorities will be required to prove what action they are taking on potholes to unlock funding.

Under the Government’s Plan for Change, councils must now publish reports on their websites by June 30 this year, detailing information including how much they are spending on the issue and how many potholes they have filled.