Hartlepool set to pay tribute to 80th anniversary of VJ Day with town centre service

By Mark Payne
Published 12th Aug 2025, 13:54 BST
Members of the public are invited to mark the 80th anniversary of the end the Second World War at an event in Hartlepool.

The town’s Armed Forces Liaison Group will be conducting a short commemoration and remembrance service at the war memorial in Victory Square, Hartlepool, on Friday, August 15.

The day marks the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan), commemorating the end of the Second World War in 1945.

Hartlepool’s ceremony will start at 10.45am when there will be a short remembrance service conducted by Reverend Antony Roache, followed by the laying of wreathes.

Hartlepool veterans during the town's VE Day commemorations in May.placeholder image
Hartlepool veterans during the town's VE Day commemorations in May.

Any veterans wishing to parade should attend at 10.40am in blazer and berets. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Anyone wishing to lay a personal wreath should arrive early and make contact with a parade official.

In May, the Armed Forces Liaison Group held a similar service for the anniversary of VE Day.

