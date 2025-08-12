Hartlepool set to pay tribute to 80th anniversary of VJ Day with town centre service
The town’s Armed Forces Liaison Group will be conducting a short commemoration and remembrance service at the war memorial in Victory Square, Hartlepool, on Friday, August 15.
The day marks the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan), commemorating the end of the Second World War in 1945.
Hartlepool’s ceremony will start at 10.45am when there will be a short remembrance service conducted by Reverend Antony Roache, followed by the laying of wreathes.
Any veterans wishing to parade should attend at 10.40am in blazer and berets. Members of the public are invited to attend.
Anyone wishing to lay a personal wreath should arrive early and make contact with a parade official.
In May, the Armed Forces Liaison Group held a similar service for the anniversary of VE Day.