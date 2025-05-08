Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A service has taken place at Hartlepool war memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Veterans wearing their medals and carrying their regiment standards paraded in Victory Square on Thursday morning for a short service led by the Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group.

It was supported by civic dignitaries including the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Carole Thompson, town MP Jonathan Brash and several council representatives.

Members of the public also gathered around the memorial to support the short service and wreath laying.

Service veterans attend the VE Day ceremony at Hartlepool's War Memorial.

Mike Facchini, chair of Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group, said: “At 11.01 on the 8th of May 1945 the Armistice came into effect between the German army and British and Allied forces of the West.

"This didn’t mark the end of World War Two for our soldiers, sailors and airmen. Some of the hardest days were yet ahead.

"But VE Day did mark defeat of Nazi Germany. A regime whose actions plunged Europe and much of the world into six years of war, destruction and suffering.

"Today we remember all those who suffered during that conflict and we honour those who fought in that crusade against facism.”

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Carole Thompson and Julie Radcliffe of the Royal British Legion at the ceremony in Hartlepool to mark VE Day.

Poppy wreaths were laid at the war memorial by Cllr Thompson on behalf of the town and by Julie Radcliffe on behalf of the Royal British Legion.

The ceremony was part of national commemorations taking place across the country.

Also in Hartlepool on Thursday, Elwick Grange Care Home is opening its doors to the community for a VE Day party with food, wartime songs and a mini military museum.

Left to right: Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, Ceremonial Mayor Cllr Carole Thompson and council managing director Denise McGuckin chat to veterans at the VE Day ceremony.

Glady's Vintage Tea Room at Seaton Carew is also hosting a special day of afternoon teas for the anniversary complete with a wartime singer.

The Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland, which is the UK’s only First World War battlefield site, has put up bunting and union flags.

The museum said: “On this 80th anniversary of VE Day, we remember those who fought to bring us victory, those who supported them and the men, women and children whose lives would be forever changed by their wartime experience.

"We owe a debt of more than thanks, and we will remember them.”

MP Jonathan Brash said: “Today, we remember those who served and this country’s steadfast resolve to defeat a great evil. The freedoms we enjoy today were secured by the courage and bravery of our Second World War generation.

"We must never forget.”

Hartlepool’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is also marking the anniversary with prayers and a commemorative banner at the Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace.

Bilal Atkinson, president of the Hartlepool branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, said: “This anniversary is a solemn reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by so many in the pursuit of peace.

"As we honour their memory, we pray for a future free from conflict – a world where justice and compassion prevail over hatred and division.”