Michael Rice sang his heart out at his audition for American Idol to earn himself a “golden ticket to Hollywood”.

His audition tape aired on TV screens across America on Sunday.

Michael, 26, who represented the United Kingdom in the 2019 Eurovision final and who has also appeared on ITV’s The X Factor, sang Kelly Clarkson’s Because of You - prompting an emotional response from the judges, a standing ovation and group hug.

Michael Rice was blown away by the judges' responses to his performance during his audition for American Idol.

Speaking about his audition in front of a panel of three judges, Michael said: “It was mind blowing.

"This is one of the most surreal moments of my life.

"Even just stood there in front of Lionel Richie and Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, my legs were like jelly.”

On the show, Michael opened up about his life growing up here in Hartlepool and being raised by his single mum.

Michael Rice ahead of his audition for American Idol.

He also spoke about how after battling a drug addiction for much of his life, Michael’s dad suddenly passed away after a heart attack shortly after his 17th birthday, influencing a lot of the music he produces today.

Speaking about his dad, he said: “My dad would have been proud of me.

"This time round I wanted to do it properly and let people know about my past and upbringing, and now I write my own music.

"Every song comes from the heart.”

Michael Rice is through to the next round of American Idol after a powerful performance of Kelly Clarkson's Because of You.

Since sharing his story, Michael has had “thousands of messages” from people all across the globe sharing their own stories of loss.

He said: “It’s so touching to hear from people who are going through the same thing.”

He continued: "Hopefully I can be a voice for them.”

Michael released his own cover of Kelly Clarkson’s Because of You following his audition, which can be found on most music and streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.