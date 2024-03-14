Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Rice, 26, is a contestant on this year’s American Idol, with his audition airing on Sunday, March 17, at 7pm Eastern Time (11pm UK time).

Michael, from the Belle Vue area of Hartlepool, kick-started his music career at the age of 16 when he first appeared on The X Factor.

Since then, he has represented the town on a number of occasions including at Hartlepool’s Soundwave Festival in 2023 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019.

Speaking about American Idol, he said: “American Idol has always been a dream since I was a kid.

"Me and my mam would always watch videos of our favourite singers like Jennifer Hudson and all of those kinds of people.

"Then the opportunity came and it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down because American Idol is just amazing.

"I flew over last October and the rest is history.”

This year, American Idol is being judged by pop star Katy Perry, famed musician Lionel Richie and country singer Luke Bryan.

Speaking about his audition in front of a panel of four judges, Michael said: “It was mind blowing.

"This is one of the most surreal moments of my life.

"Even just stood there in front of Lionel Richie and Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, my legs were like jelly.”

Michael continued: "Never in a million years did I think I would ever be on American Idol.

"From starting as a little boy at 16 on The X Factor to Eurovision and now being in America doing American Idol. This is what dreams are made of really.”

Michael has admitted he has been a lot more open about his past on this show, choosing a song that is special to him.

He said: "On the show, I’m singing because of you by Kelly Clarkson and this time, I’ve been really open about my personal life and growing up here in Hartlepool.

"I’m sharing a bit more of my story and this is the perfect song.”