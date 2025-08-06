A Hartlepool singer has released three new songs just weeks after busking in Newcastle Upon Tyne ahead of three-time Brit Award winner Sam Fender gigs.

Hartlepool singer Nick Dixon has released three brand new songs just weeks after performing a number of Sam Fender hits at Monument Metro station, in Newcastle Upon Tyne, for music fans heading to the concerts back in June.

Nick performed in the ticket concourse at Monument Metro station in the hours leading up to each concert on Thursday, June 12, Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15 as part of Sam Fender’s People Watching Tour.

Speaking about the gig, Nick said: “This was the most amazing time, and I am so grateful to have been involved.

"I had so much fun busking these gigs.

"It’s actually a total coincidence and I had no idea but once, Sam’s audio engineer recorded and produced one of my singles.

"Honestly, I’m not stalking Sam Fender or anything, it’s just a string of random coincidences.”

Nick, who starred on singing contest The Voice back in 2013, continued: "I have been working on new music and finding the right style for these songs.

"I have poured my heart and soul into it, and the songs really express experiences I was going through.”

Nick’s three new songs explore breakups and heartaches, with one song Puzzles “a personal message of losing someone and experiencing heart break, confusion and frustration”.

Speaking about the track, Nick said: "It tells a story of wanting to put the pieces of the relationship back together but knowing that it’s not what’s best for you.

"It expresses the frustration, heartache and the process of acknowledging that you need to move on.”

Nick has also released Most Nights and About You, which also tell stories of “heart break and the initial pain of a breakup”.

Nick said: "It expresses the deep emotions of not being able to let go of someone you love and not wanting to lose yourself in the process.”

He added: "I am so grateful to be sharing my music and hope people will connect with it.”