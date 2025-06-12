A Sam Fender tribute act is gearing up to perform for thousands of people as they head to see the three-time Brit Award winner take to the stage.

Hartlepool singer Nick Dixon, 29, is looking forward to covering Fender’s most popular songs at Monument Metro station, in Newcastle Upon Tyne, as fans travel to see the star in concert at St James’s Park.

Nick is going to be performing a number of hits including Getting Started, Seventeen Going Under and Hypersonic Missiles.

He said: “Sam Fender is one of my musical heroes. His songs have always really resonated with me.

"To be able to perform his music on the Tyne and Wear Metro on the night of his concerts is a real honour for me.

"It’s really exciting and I’m grateful to Nexus for letting me play.

“I hope that I can help to get everyone in the mood for the concerts as they pass through the Metro station.

"I’ve covered Sam Fender before and I’m looking forward to playing some of his best loved songs.

"I hope his fans enjoy it.”

Nick, who starred on ITV singing contest The Voice back in 2013, said he was honoured to get the gig and was looking forward to busking at the Metro station ahead of the concerts.

Nick will perform in the ticket concourse at Monument Metro station in the two hours leading up to each concert.

Fender will headline three shows on Thursday, June 12, Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15 as part of his People Watching Tour.

Lynne Dickinson, station delivery manager at Nexus, which manages the Metro service, said: “We’re really excited to welcome thousands of Sam Fender fans on Metro this week as they head to see his concerts at St James’ Park.

“To get everyone in the mood for the big shows, we’ve got our very own Sam Fender tribute act to belt out some of Sam’s most popular songs.

"Nick Dixon will perform for customers as they head through Monument Metro station.

“The excitement will be building in the hours leading up to Sam Fender taking to the stage and Nick will be there with his guitar to just wet everyone’s appetite.”