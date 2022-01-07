Hartlepool singer-songwriter kicks off 2022 with release of new single

Gareth, also known as Gaz, Price has released three songs so far which all made it into the top 10 of an Australian radio station.

He is hoping for further success with the release of his new single Down the Road which comes out on February 4.

Gaz, 28, takes inspiration for his music from his passion for and surroundings of Hartlepool with honest, heartfelt lyrics.

Gaz Price is releasing his first single of the year.

Talking about new single Down the Road, he said: “It’s about real people going about their real lives.

"Life can be hard sometimes, it’s never perfect but the moral is is doesn’t diminish our pride of who you are and where you come from whether you have everything or very little.”

He added: “This is my first single this year. There’s going to be more releases but this is the big one to kick the year off.

"I’ve released three singles which all reached the top 10 on radio in Australia. Hopefully, this is going to make four out or four.”

The cover of Gaz Price's new single Down the Road out in February.

Gaz, whose roots are on the Headland, has been a part of the North East music scene for a number of years, fine-tuning and honing his skills while growing his fan base.

He has played at venues including The Cluny in Newcastle, KU BAR in Stockton and even The Cavern Club in Liverpool, as well as around Hartlepool.

Last year, Gaz, who works in IT, also supported rising singer-songwriter Andrew Cushing at a concert in Gosforth that raised £2,000 for mental health.

He added: “I’m hoping to build on that this year and break into the festival circuit and play some bigger shows with bigger name acts.”

Gaz Price is hoping to break through onto the festival circuit in 2022. Photo: Ashley Foster and Mark Stacey.

The aim is also to get signed up to a music label to help him branch out further across the UK and internationally.

"My name is definitely getting out there now,” said Gaz, who first picked up a guitar aged 10 after watching The Stone Roses and Oasis on TV.

He said: “If I could get somewhere between a Gallagher and Billie Joe Armstrong, I would be happy.”

Down the Road will be available on streaming services including Spotify and iTunes, and to download at gazpricedowntheroad.ck.page

