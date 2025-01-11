Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two sisters are starting 2025 on a lighter note after shedding an incredible 10 stones in just eight months.

Natalie Atkinson and Melanie Lawson have dropped 13 dress sizes between them since joining their local Slimming World group together last May.

Natalie has lost six stones and gone from spending £100 a week on takeaways and shying away from the camera to cooking up healthy meals and taking selfies with her kids.

And Melanie, 37, is celebrating losing over four stones and going from around 14 stone and a 20-22 dress size to a 10-12 now.

Sisters Melanie Lawson (left) and Natalie Atkinson at West View Community Centre where they attend Slimming World. Picture by FRANK REID

The sisters had been Slimming World members before before lapsing.

They rejoined the group held every Wednesday morning at West View Community Centre, in Miers Avenue, and say they could not have slimmed down without each other’s support.

Mum of two Natalie, 35, cooked up healthy meals for them both such as spaghetti Bolognese and their favourite “fakeaways” like chicken curry.

Natalie (left) and Melanie before they started losing weight with Slimming World.

Mel, a mum of four, said: “We love group everyone is friendly all the inspiration and support from members, you know everyone is in the same situation and our consultant Janice is the glue that holds it together.

“I never thought I would reach target but I have and it’s not coming back. This is for life, I’m much more confident and able to do much more with the kids – I’m loving it.”

Natalie, who weighed 17st 6oz last May, added: “It’s made such a difference to my health, I recently went on holiday and was so comfortable on the plane and I didn’t need an extender seat belt.

“I love cooking and teaching my daughter to cook healthy meals the whole family enjoys has been the highlight, real food for all the family.

Melaine Lawson celebrates losing four stones.

"I’ve gone from spending £100 plus a week on takeaways to making my own fakeaway and enjoying it more.

“I love shopping for clothes now in any shop I choose, not just specific ones. I avoided the camera but now love a selfie with the kids.

"Life is so much better it’s thanks to the support of the members.”

Slimming World consultant Janice Bryson has this month launched a new 7.30am Wednesday group at the community centre.

Sessions also take place at 9am, 10.30am, 5.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday.

New members are welcome.