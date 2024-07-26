Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The life of a Hartlepool soldier during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools is brought to life in a new novel that is set to feature in a trilogy.

Cut The Canary’s Claws tells the story of Jack Cunningham, a North East miner, in the lead up to the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917.

Jack has been employed to dig mines under the German lines becoming involved in the underground battle between both sides.

Published by author and musician Richard Storey, Cut The Canary’s Claws explores the difficulties faced by miners and their mental health during the conflict.

Raised in Cullercoats and then Durham, but now living in London, Richard said: “Originally from the North East of England, I grew up around communities dominated by mining and other heavy industry and the discovery that tunnelling took place under the trenches during the First World War was a revelation to me, and became the driving force and inspiration behind the book.”

One of the book’s main characters, Billy, is based on a 15-year-old boy soldier from Hartlepool who was involved in the Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914.

More than 100 people lost their lives during the devastating attack by the German Navy on West Hartlepool and Hartlepool on the morning of December 16, 1914.

Hundreds more were injured during the shelling onslaught.

Richard said: “It’s been a long time planning and researching, and then actually writing it, as it was important that the story needed to be factually accurate as it portrays actual events in the First World War, alongside the fictional side of the book."

He continued: “I always liked writing from a very young age and have used writing in various work situations over the years, and as a professional songwriter and musician in lyrics and songs.

"But I always wanted to write something that was more substantial in length, so when the idea of the book first came to me I felt I needed to write it.”

This is Richard’s first novel, but he has already started writing the second novel in the series and planning his third novel.