Nominations are open for the 43rd annual Hartlepool Sports Council Awards with particular focus on clubs and schools as well as individuals.

Hartlepool Sport, the sport arm of the PFC Trust, has linked up with Hartlepool Sports Council to organise the awards, being held at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Thursday, November 24.

Adam Brooks, Hartlepool Sport Council’s acting secretary, said: “We are looking forward once again to celebrating the fantastic sporting achievements across Hartlepool’s clubs and schools.

Winners at last year's Hartlepool Sports Awards.

“We feel the Sports Council Awards are not only a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our town’s successes but most importantly provide an opportunity to thank our volunteers and coaches for the amazing work and time they put into our community sports.”

Previous award winners include world boxing champion Savannah Marshall and internationally recognised football official Gary Beswick.

Scott Temple was named Hartlepool Sports Personality of the year last year for his incredible performances in athletics.

And Hartlepool Sports Council’s own Keith Thomas was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award for his endless years of support throughout the town.

Nominations are sought this year in the categories of Services to Sport (any age), Coach of the Year, Primary School Sports Person(s) of the year (under 11 years), Secondary School Sports Person(s) of the year (under 16 years), Hartlepool Sports Personality (16+), Outstanding Team of the Year. Outstanding Club of the Year and Keith Hewitson Volunteer of the Year (non-coaching role).

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday, November 11.