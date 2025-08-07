Hartlepool sports club hosts armed forces charity fundraiser

By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Aug 2025, 10:19 BST
One of the town’s sports clubs is hosting a fundraiser for an armed forces charity this month with a range of entertainment for the whole family.

Hartlepool Rovers FC, in West View Road, Hartlepool, and the SSAFA are staging the day to mark the 140th birthday of the SSAFA and the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

SSAFA is a national charity that helps the armed forces community by providing direct support to individuals in need of physical or emotional care.

There will be a mini under 13's rugby tournament as well as a variety of attractions, entertainment and food stalls.

Event attendees can expect carnival rides, laser tag, axe throwing, birds of prey, market stalls, a brass band, circus shows and character meet and greets.

A number of different charities are also expected to attend including local cadet units, Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Clubs and Hartlepool’s reserve infantry unit the 8th Battalion.

Co-organisers Daniel Gaitorblue and Lala Resin said: “We are hoping to raise as much money as we can for this amazing charity and the others in attendance that do so much for our veterans and their families.”

They added: “We are hoping to bring back a community feel with renewed and strengthened ties within Hartlepool.”

The day is taking place on Saturday, August 16, from 11am until 4pm at Hartlepool Rovers FC.

Entry is £1 per person, with admission for those under 16 free.

All profits will be donated to SSAFA.

Tickets can be bought on the door or online at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Hartlepool/Hartlepool-Rovers-F-C/.

