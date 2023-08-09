The 8th Battalion, known as the Rifles, has expanded into Hartlepool’s Army Reserve Centre, in Easington Road, and is looking to recruit members from across the town.

The 8th Battalion already has companies in Durham and Sunderland as well as further afield in Birmingham, Pontefract, Doncaster and Shrewsbury.

To celebrate its expansion, a brunch attended by 100 different local employers and dignitaries was held at the Army Reserve Centre earlier this week.

Captain Dave Ridley, of the 8th Battalion, said: “Over the coming year, we are looking to become more established and become a part of the community.

"We started with nothing so this is an expansion to recruit reserve soldiers and to get them to sign up for King and country, and all we ask is that they serve 20 days a year, which they can do alongside their civilian job.”

Hartlepool’s MP Jill Mortimer and the managing director of Hartlepool Borough Council, Denise McGuckin, both attended the brunch, where a Napoleonic bugle was played to honour the occasion.

The 8th Battalion made themselves known to the town during the Tall Ships Races 2023 at the military village, in The Highlight.

Army Reserve Centre 8th Battalion, the Rifles expanding into Hartlepool. Cpt Dave Ridley.

During the four-day long event in July, the 8th Battalion introduced the public to their equipment, showed off their military skills and raised money for a number of popular charities across the town.

Captain Ridley said: “We shared the money across three charities, so £300 was given to the Royal British Legion, £300 to Alice House Hospice and £300 to the Hartlepool Food Bank. Now the next step is opening our base to the public.”

On Saturday, August 12, the army reserve centre is hosting an open day for members of the public to come and see what the centre has to offer.

This free family event will run from 10am until 4pm and will feature a climbing wall, armoured vehicles, and subject talks.