Originally planned for 2024 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mel Brooks’ cult classic film, the show was postponed due to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre’s unexpected closure.

With the venue now reopen following repairs, the production takes place from Thursday, June 19, to Saturday, June 21, at 7pm.

Society spokesperson Sarah Charlton said: “This show is a love letter to the original film

“We’re bringing it back to life in the most gloriously over-the-top way possible - with bolts, brain-swaps and Broadway-sized laughs.”

Young Frankenstein follows the story of Dr Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronkensteen”), a New York brain surgeon and reluctant heir to his grandfather’s infamous Transylvanian estate, in a madcap romp through monster making and musical mayhem.

Tickets costing £12-£15 are selling fast and are available from the box office by telephoning (01429) 890000 or by going online to https://www.culturehartlepool.com/events/young-frankenstein/

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

