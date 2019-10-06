Hartlepool Steampunk Festival attracts fans to the town as unique event marks second year
Steampunk fans descended on Hartlepool’s Borough Hall for a festival celebrating the unique movement.
Hartlepool’s Steampunk Festival returned to the town for a second year, bringing with it a weekend of fun for the whole family.
The Steampunk movement is a genre loosely based on re-imagining Victorian science fiction and fantasy, including the works of HG Wells, Jules Verne, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Mary Shelley.
The festival, first staged last year, is supported by Hartlepool Borough Council and organised in partnership with Steampunk enthusiast David Smith.
The weird and wonderful free event – which celebrates Victorian inventiveness and industrial heritage - was held on Saturday, October 5, from 11am to 5pm and Sunday, October 6, from 11am until 4pm in the Borough Hall.
And this year’s event was better than ever featuring a range of free and fun attractions on both days, including a specialist steampunk market selling fashions, art, accessories and other items.
It also included be live music and entertainment from acts on both days, with Saturday’s event featuring a special Steampunk cabaret performance hosted by multi-talented entertainer Greg Chapman.
The juggler, story teller, magician, escapologist and unicyclist Greg Chapman was returning to Hartlepool especially for the festival where he brought with him his unique stage and his cannonball ‘Jeff VI’.
Meanwhile headlining the cabaret was the wonderfully eccentric ‘The Captain of The Lost Waves’, alongside performances from Newcastle-based band ‘The Pastures’, Burlesque Star ‘Lux DeLioux’, and Rock Operetta “Ichabod Steam's Dark Side Gothic Adventure”.
The Retro Clones and Sherriff Ants Trepaneur also provided entertainment.
And once again the festival drew in crowds of Steampunk fans who got into the spirit by dressing up in their most creative Steampunk outfits.
Aaron Bowman, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Cultural Officer (Events Development) hailed the event for providing families with so much to see and do.
Organiser David Smith said ahead of the event: “Hartlepool is a fantastic place.
“I have never seen an entertainer like The Captain of The Lost Waves who so immediately generates a rapport with his audience, sweeping them up with some beautiful and evocative original songs.
“This is such a glorious setting, and part of a great evening of top quality entertainment.”