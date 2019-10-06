Hartlepool Steampunk Festival attracts fans to the town as unique event marks second year

Ken and Karen Armstrong and John and Debbie Start at the Hartlepool Steampunk Festival at the Borough Hall.

Hartlepool’s Steampunk Festival returned to the town for a second year, bringing with it a weekend of fun for the whole family.

The Steampunk movement is a genre loosely based on re-imagining Victorian science fiction and fantasy, including the works of HG Wells, Jules Verne, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Mary Shelley.

Ichebod Stream on stage at the Hartlepool Steampunk Festival at the Borough Hall, on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weird and wonderful free event – which celebrates Victorian inventiveness and industrial heritage - was held on Saturday, October 5, from 11am to 5pm and Sunday, October 6, from 11am until 4pm in the Borough Hall.

It also included be live music and entertainment from acts on both days, with Saturday’s event featuring a special Steampunk cabaret performance hosted by multi-talented entertainer Greg Chapman.

The juggler, story teller, magician, escapologist and unicyclist Greg Chapman was returning to Hartlepool especially for the festival where he brought with him his unique stage and his cannonball ‘Jeff VI’.

On guitar Ichebod Steam, on sax Warren Latham of the Temperance 7 and juggler Criag Chapman on stage at the Hartlepool Steampunk Festival at the Borough Hall.

Meanwhile headlining the cabaret was the wonderfully eccentric ‘The Captain of The Lost Waves’, alongside performances from Newcastle-based band ‘The Pastures’, Burlesque Star ‘Lux DeLioux’, and Rock Operetta “Ichabod Steam's Dark Side Gothic Adventure”.

The Retro Clones and Sherriff Ants Trepaneur also provided entertainment.

And once again the festival drew in crowds of Steampunk fans who got into the spirit by dressing up in their most creative Steampunk outfits.

Aaron Bowman, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Cultural Officer (Events Development) hailed the event for providing families with so much to see and do.

On guitar Ichebod Steam, on sax Warren latham of the Temperance 7 and juggler Criag Chapman on stage at the Hartlepool Steampunk Festival at the Borough Hall.

Organiser David Smith said ahead of the event: “Hartlepool is a fantastic place.

“I have never seen an entertainer like The Captain of The Lost Waves who so immediately generates a rapport with his audience, sweeping them up with some beautiful and evocative original songs.

“This is such a glorious setting, and part of a great evening of top quality entertainment.”

Steampunk fans enjoying the Hartlepool Steampunk Festival at the Borough Hall.