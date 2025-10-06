Hartlepool stop smoking service helps over 400 smokers set quit date

Hartlepool Borough Council has helped hundreds of smokers break the habit and is urging more to get involved in its stop smoking service this Stoptober.

Since its launch earlier this year, Hartlepool’s stop smoking service has helped more than 400 residents set a quit date.

According to the UK's first dedicated regional tobacco control programme Fresh, around 233,000 adults in the North East smoke with smoking killing 75,000 people in England every year.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, the chair of the Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board, said: "Stoptober is a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when we support people to quit smoking.

"Since launching earlier this year, Hartlepool's stop smoking service has already helped over 400 residents set a quit date, which is a testament to the dedication of our teams and the demand for high-quality support here in Hartlepool.

"Smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable illness and death and having a strong, accessible stop smoking service is vital to improving the health and wellbeing of our communities.

"I encourage everyone thinking about quitting to take that first step this Stoptober.

"Help is here, and it works."

This October, people are encouraged to get involved in the annual NHS campaign Stoptober, with research showing that breaking the habit for 28 days makes people five times more likely to quit for good.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh and Balance, said: “Stoptober is a brilliant chance to make a quit attempt at a time when you know loads of other people are trying as well.

"By the end of the month you will have improved your health and saved money.

“There are more effective ways than ever before to help you quit smoking.

"Many people try with just willpower alone, but getting support can make your willpower go even further.

"Whether that’s switching to a vape, using quit smoking medication or help from a stop smoking advisor these can help you ease the cravings to put smoking behind you.

“The more times you try to quit, the more chance you will succeed.”

Further information about the council’s stop smoking support is available by telephoning (01429) 272905.