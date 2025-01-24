Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Smokers looking to quit can now get expert help with the launch of a new service in Hartlepool town centre.

The community-based Hartlepool Stop Smoking Service has started in Community Hub Central, in York Road.

An expert team is on site to advise each smoker of the best route towards quitting, creating a personalised plan for each member.

Hartlepool Borough Council has commissioned the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust and local GP federation Hartlepool and Stockton Health to deliver the service.

It is available to anybody who lives or works in Hartlepool, either by self-referral or referral from a GP or other clinician.

Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “For too long, we’ve had people who haven’t been able to access the full service.

"We’ve had people who have been very supportive. We’ve had navigators who are helping with people wanting to stop smoking, but we haven’t had the robustness of what this service will be.

"To me, it’s just great progress from what we’ve had. Actually putting more on the service in order to help those people.”

The plan includes a 12-week support programme with the option of nicotine replacement therapies and or dual therapy using an E-cigarette.

It also offers face-to-face clinics across the community, phone consultations, home visits for housebound patients and workplace clinics.

Sam Bacon, 41, started smoking when she was 13 but stopped eight months ago when she found out she was pregnant.

Sam moved from smoking cigarettes to vaping but has now found that she now only “has a few puffs of the vape a day.”

She said: “The first few days were quite hard – I fiddled about with my fingers and things – but once I got over that, no problem.”

Giving advice to others wanting to quit, Sam said: “It’ll be the best thing you ever do. Better sleep, better mental health, better skin. Better all round.”

The new service complements existing stop smoking services in Hartlepool, which includes a scheme to help pregnant women stop smoking, hospital inpatient support and community navigators at Hartlepool’s community hubs who can offer vapes and other support.

Hartlepool Stop Smoking Service can be contacted on (01642) 383819.

The Community Navigators can be contacted on (01429) 272905 or by emailing [email protected].