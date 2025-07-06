Hartlepool street food bar and kitchen closes after just six months
Budapest Bar & Street Kitchen, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, opened its doors to the public in January, offering a range of street food.
Owner Sab Silagi previously ran a small food business called Parma La Familia at The Food Pit, in Durham, for three years, but decided to make the move to Hartlepool to embark on a new food journey.
On June 29 however, he took to social media to announce the restaurant’s closure after just six months.
He said: “It's with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Budapest Bar, in Hartlepool.
"We poured our hearts into bringing you good vibes and delicious homemade food, and we're so grateful to everyone who walked through our doors over the past six months.
“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we simply didn't reach enough people to make our restaurant sustainable.”
