Hartlepool’s Marina has another bar and restaurant on the block as a local street food business opens its doors to the public.

Budapest Bar & Street Kitchen, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, opened its doors to the public earlier this month.

This bar and eatery offers a range of street food options including loaded fries, parmos, smash burgers and naan breads.

Bar and restaurant owner Sab Silagi previously ran a small food business called Parma La Familia at The Food Pit, in Durham, for three years, but decided to make the move to Hartlepool this month to embark on a new food journey.

Sab Silagi outside Street Food Budapest Street Kitchen. Picture by FRANK REID

Sab, from Budapest, in Hungary, said: “Opening a street kitchen and having my own place has always been a long-term dream, and Hartlepool Marina offers the perfect location to showcase and develop my skills while serving the hungry people of Hartlepool.”

Before moving to The Food Pit, Sab offered street food under his mobile businesses Hun Street Kitchen and Taste & Feast.