Hartlepool students win national title with sustainability project

Five Manor Community Academy Year 10 students are the National Champions of the Shell Bright Ideas Challenge after beating tough competition from more than 600 schools from across the country to emerge victorious.

The Enzyme Enthusiasts team made up of Jessica Black, Libby Crawford, Owen Grant, Phoebe Macdonald and Ethan Wain found out the news during a virtual awards ceremony.

Their idea to use genetically-engineered enzymes to break down plastic was highly commended by the judges for its creativity and emphasis on sustainability in the local community.

The students' innovative idea impressed judges at the competition.

Student Libby said it was “the best experience” she ever had.

She said: “I think the best bit was getting to do it with the most amazing and creative team ever. It was the best experience I've ever had and it's definitely made me want to go into a career in science.

"Becoming national champions just proves that we can do anything as long as we work together and I am so grateful that we get to celebrate this achievement together.”

The students’ efforts have earned £10,000 of funding for the school to spend on Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) projects.

Reema Hooks, head judge for the competition, was especially impressed with how they assessed the wider impact the idea would have, not just considering energy consumption, but the effect on landfill, local community and feedstocks to industry.

Tara McConaghie, who lead the students alongside fellow staff members Chantel Bawdon and Anna Newby, said: "I am absolutely delighted for the team for their concerted efforts to win the Shell Bright Ideas North East regional title.

"I'm so impressed with their tenacity, creativity and problem-solving skills to produce an innovative solution that could power cities of the future.

"It is brilliant to see the students so engaged and involved in STEM to promote the sustainability of Hartlepool

"I really feel that the students have grasped just how important the local community is and how well opportunities in the North East area link to science.”

