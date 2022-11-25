Lillie has dreams of a career in performing.

Lillie Christian has been crowned international champion in aerial silks only three years after she first started training.

Aerial silks sees artists perform a range of acrobatics while hanging from a fabric and helps build strength and flexibility.

Eighteen-year-old Lillie earned the top spot in Intermediate Silks at the IPAAT International Pole and Aerial Tournament after a video of her routine received the highest score out of more than 30 entries.

Lillie was over the moon when she found out she had won.

Lillie’s success has “put fire in the bellies” of other students at Off the Floor Aerial Arts studio, in Hartlepool, where she trains. Twelve students from the studio took part across all categories, with four, including Lillie, making it to the finals.

Lillie, from Billingham, has said she enjoys aerial silks because it helps her discover new skills and test her strength and flexibility, but she did not expect to win.

"When I found out I’d won, I was so over the moon,” said Lillie.

The achievement has left trainer Gemma Brazell-Dunn, from Hartlepool, prouder than ever and it is the first time Off the Floor Aerial Arts studio has been recognised on such a scale.

Gemma has said the contest is one of the longest-running championships in the aerial community.

"In the aerial world, it’s a big deal,” she said.

"I’ve never been prouder. It feels a little bit surreal.

"Hope we carry on the way that we are.”

Speaking of Lillie, Gemma added: "She is fun, always happy. She’s such a driven young lady. She wants to be on the West End.

"Over the past year I’ve seen her blossom from a shy, young lady, to this amazingly driven young woman.

"When she puts her mind to something, she achieves it, because she puts her all into it.

"She’s incredibly supportive of other people.”

Lillie, who also takes singing lessons and does dancing, added: "I just want to do anything performance-wise. It could be the West End, it could be cruise ships. I just love to perform.”