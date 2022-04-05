Hartlepool Sunday Football League announces major sponsor in new five-year deal

The grassroots football league will be sponsored by local training company Orangebox Training Solutions for the next five years.

Created in 2016, Orangebox, based at Tranquillity House at Hartlepool Marina, quickly established a wide range of commercial and employability training courses with local clients including major manufacturing companies.

Football is a big part of CEO Simon Corbett’s life having played for a number of teams and said he wanted to give back to the footballing community.

Sunday League Chairman (left) and Orangebox CEO Simon Corbett with the new Hartlepool Sunday League Champions League Trophy.

The league sponsorship deal is for an initial five-year period and will be renamed Hartlepool Orangebox Training Sunday Football League.

Simon said: “As well as sponsoring the league we are also sponsoring the Champions League Cup with a brand new silver trophy.

"We are also looking for other businesses to sponsor the remaining cups.”

The cup sponsorship, worth £2,000, will also be for five years period and will include a new silver trophy with engraved branding.

Hartlepool Sunday Football League Chairman John Cooper said: “We are delighted to secure this new sponsorship deal and to be associated with such a fantastic local company.

“We have been in discussions with a number of potential new sponsors over the last few months to secure a suitable sponsor."

The new season kicks off in August with three divisions and over 30 teams.

Orangebox are looking for other local business or schools to work with.

Contact the company on (01429) 717000, email [email protected] or visit www.orangeboxtraining.com.

