Hartlepool support group gets ready to mark World Autism Awareness Day

A.O. Tasapac, which stands for Adults on the Autistic Spectrum And Parents And Carers, will be holding an event on Saturday, April 2 to raise money and awareness for World Autism Awareness Day.

Fairy folk face painting, bingo, refreshments and raffles will be on offer, with two bands playing and a performance by drag queen Matilda Sparkles.

The event will take place at St Paul’s Hall, in Murray Street, and will raise funds for adults on the autistic spectrum, parents and carers as well as The Big League Charity.

Group members gather for recreational activities every two weeks.

Group founder Beverley Kingsley, 57, said: "We just want to make it a fun day.”

World Autism Awareness Day has been celebrated since 2007 with a different theme each year.

In 2022, the focus will be on inclusion in the workplace.

Beverley has said she hopes the charity event in April will help raise awareness about the skills of autistic people and their contribution in the workplace.

The group was founded back in October 2021.

Beverley said: "We just need to highlight the fact that they deserve to work like everybody else. We’ve all got something to offer and have different skill sets.”

She added: "We can’t wait to have this event to get things out there a bit more and get some good stuff going into the community as well.”

The group provides mental health support and signposts people to different services.

Members meet once a month at St Paul’s Hall and get together for recreational events every two weeks.

More than 15 members attend the group’s face-to-face events and more than 100 people have joined its Facebook group.

Beverley has said that she was inspired to start the group by her daughter, who is on the autistic spectrum.

The care home worker added: "I brim with pride for them because I’ve seen them from when they first came to just openiong up with confidence and there’s a little light in their eyes now.

"They’ve all got brilliant skills in the arts and music. We have some writers in the group as well.”

The event will start at 2pm and will finish at 7pm. Tickets cost £1 each and entry is free for children and carers.

